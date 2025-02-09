Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Sports Shirt Trolling Falcons' Super Bowl Loss to Patriots
Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, appeared to took aim at the Atlanta Falcons with the shirt she was sporting in New Orleans on Saturday ahead of the Super Bowl.
Hudson was photographed alongside Belichick wearing a shirt, that read "Champions Super Bowl LI Falcons," via TMZ. The shirt is a clear reference to Belichick's win over the Falcons with the New England Patriots in 2017.
In that Super Bowl matchup, Belichick and the Patriots famously overcame a 28-3 deficit to shockingly defeat the Falcons in overtime, somehow pulling off the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Hudson is wearing a rare shirt that was not widely released because of the Falcons' loss. Atlanta has yet to win a Super Bowl in their franchise history.
Hudson wearing the shirt is also notable because the Falcons interviewed Belichick a year ago for their head coaching vacancy, but decided to hire Raheem Morris instead. Belichick has since moved on, and is now the new head coach at UNC.
Belichick and Hudson were on the other side of the punchline on Thursday during NFL Honors when host Snoop Dogg poked fun at the couple's 48-year age gap.
"I've been a football fan for a long, long time," said Snoop. "I remember back when the Cowboys was good, I remember back when the Chiefs was bad, and I remember [when] Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."