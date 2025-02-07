Snoop Dogg Teased Bill Belichick About His Girlfriend With One-Liner at NFL Honors
Among the guests at the NFL Honors in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday night ahead of Super Bowl LIX was North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
With the couple front and center for the opening monologue, they were also subject to quite the joke from host Snoop Dogg as he spoke about how long he's been a fan of football:
"I've been a football fan for a long, long time," said Snoop. "I remember back when the Cowboys was good, I remember back when the Chiefs was bad, and I remember [when] Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."
Hudson's reaction—as well as Maxx Crosby's after the camera cut away—says it all. Ruthless.
Belichick and Hudson have reportedly been dating Hudson for several years. She's 24—while the six-time Super Bowl champion is set to turn 73 this coming April.
Love knows no bounds, I suppose.