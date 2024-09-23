Bill Belichick Explains Why He Thinks the Steelers Might Have 'Best QB Situation' in NFL
Before the 2024 NFL season began, the Pittsburgh Steelers had many critics, specifically in regards to their quarterback situation.
In the offseason, the Steelers picked up quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and coach Mike Tomlin eventually named Wilson QB1. However, Wilson hasn't been able to start for the Steelers yet as he deals with a calf injury. In the meantime, Fields has exceeded expectations by going 3–0.
As the Steelers remain as one of five undefeated teams left in the league, there's more hype around the team and their quarterbacks. One recent champion of the Steelers' quarterback situation was actually former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. He went as far to say that he thinks the Steelers may have the "best" quarterback situation in the NFL, something no one would've said a month ago.
"Everyone's worried about the Pittsburgh quarterback situation, they might have the best one in the league," Belichick said on the Pat McAfee Show. "They have an experienced guy coming behind Fields if you need him, but they're playing well as a team. But, again, a long way to go."
The Steelers may not necessarily have the "best" quarterback situation depending on who else you ask. Fields has only thrown two touchdown passes in three weeks (with zero in Week 1's victory). And, fans still don't really know what to expect should Wilson take back the starting gig once healthy.
Regardless, the Steelers and Fields will have a chance to go 4–0 this Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.