Bill Belichick Thinks Super Bowl Trophy Should Get Tom Brady-Inspired New Name
Despite being considered the greatest coach in NFL history, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always been the first to credit his players after big wins.
"Players win games," the 72-year-old would often say at the podium—a sentiment he echoed in a recent appearance on the Let's Go! podcast.
"Players win games," Belichick told co-cost Jim Gray, before calling out some of the best he has coached. "You can't win games without good players."
"You gotta have good players and as a coach, you want to give your players a chance to win," he continued. "You wanna put 'em in a position where if they go out there and play well, they'll have a chance to win. That's what coach [Bill] Parcells taught me, is there's always a way to win. You just gotta figure out what it is, and you have to give the players a chance."
Gray then quipped that they don't call the Super Bowl trophy "The Starr Trophy," after former Packers quarterback Bart Starr, but rather "The Lombardi Trophy," after his head coach Vince Lombardi—who led Green Bay to the first two Super Bowl wins in history.
"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy," Belichick responded. "He won seven of 'em."
Maybe they should. After all, he did hoist the thing a record seven times in an also-record 10 appearances.
But then when happens if Patrick Mahomes ultimately surpasses him? The 29-year-old has a chance to win No. 4 in just under two weeks, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.