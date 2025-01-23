Bill Belichick Used Travis Kelce’s Tape to Help Rob Gronkowski Improve in One Key Area
No matter what side you’re on in the Rob Gronkowski vs. Travis Kelce debate, you can indisputably agree both players are two of the best to ever play the position.
Gronkowski went to seven postseasons and won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, winning one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after following Tom Brady down south.
Kelce is currently on a Kansas City Chiefs team that’s a dynasty in the making, looking to do what Brady and Gronkowski could never achieve by clinching the long-coveted three-peat this winter.
As for where the G.O.A.T. debate gets a little more interesting, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick recently revealed a coaching nugget while breaking down Chiefs-Texans tape that seems to give Kelce the upper hand in one key area.
During his time in Foxborough, Belichick apparently used Kelce’s game tape to help Gronk improve his tackle-breaking ability and become a better runner.
“After the catch, getting (Kelce) on the ground, it’s not the easiest thing in the world," Belichick said of Kelce’s 49-yard run on Saturday. “But by slowing down and being under control and anticipating that these DBs are going to go low on him, that’s the way to avoid those tackles.
“So I talked to Rob about this. Rob eventually became a much better runner with the ball in his hands by slowing down and getting it under control.”
The G.O.A.T. tight end debate is far from over with Kelce still looking dangerous in Year 10 of his career. Regardless of who comes out on top, fans should choose to be grateful they witnessed both Gronkowski’s and Kelce’s NFL eras in their lifetimes.