NFL Fans React to How Slow Travis Kelce Was Running on Near-Touchdown for Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has put together one of the best careers of any player at his position in NFL history.
Time and time again, Kelce has come through for the Chiefs over the course of his career, and his 49-yard second quarter reception to set up a touchdown for Kansas City in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff tilt against the Houston Texans was another feather in the tight end's cap.
But Kelce is 35 years old now, and is no spring chicken in football terms, with plenty of tread on the tires. Earlier in his career, Kelce would have turned that 49-yard catch into a touchdown, but not on Saturday.
Kelce's matriculation up the field had NFL fans on social media all making the same joke—about how slow he looked.
Kelce is still a very productive tight end, even while losing a step or two. As long as he continues his productivity, he'll keep suiting up as TE1 in Kansas City.
Here are some of the best reactions to Kelce's big (but slow) catch-and-run for the Chiefs.