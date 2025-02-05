Bill Simmons Breaks Downs Odds of Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Super Bowl Proposal
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will both be at the Super Bowl this Sunday. It will be Swift's second consecutive Super Bowl, which Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing for the fifth time in six years.
There are a number of legacy-related questions hanging over the game, but there's also the marriage piece, which Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal discussed on the annual Super Bowl props podcast episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast earlier this week.
After Sal revealed that there were 16-1 odds that Swift would announce a pregnancy during or after the game, he mentioned that there were 8-1 odds available that Kelce would propose after the game.
This one gave Simmons pause.
"Can we talk about the proposal, 'cuz why is that still lingering in such a real way," Simmons asked. "Makes you almost think it's going to happen after the game. If the NFL was scripted, the Chiefs would win and then he would propose. So 8-1 seems high."
Simmons went on to note that Kelce would only propose if the Chiefs won so that's actually a better bet than the Chiefs' moneyline which was -120 as of Wednesday morning. So if you believe that the NFL is rigged for the Chiefs despite what Roger Goodell and Kelce and the team owner and president have said, then betting the star tight end to propose might be your best bet.
Why else would it be lingering in such a real way?