Bills Make Another Big Defensive Line Move Hours After Adding Joey Bosa

Buffalo is reportedly adding a veteran line presence.

Patrick Andres

Larry Ogunjobi takes the field before the Steelers' 13–10 win over the Raiders on Dec. 24, 2022.
Larry Ogunjobi takes the field before the Steelers' 13–10 win over the Raiders on Dec. 24, 2022. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Having reportedly agreed to sign linebacker Joey Bosa for the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills are reportedly making another key move along the defensive front.

The Bills are signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract worth $8.3 million, according to a Wednesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ogunjobi, 30, has spent the last three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He started 45 games for the franchise, registering six career sacks.

Drafted 65th out of Charlotte in 2017, he played four years for the Cleveland Browns and one for the Cincinnati Bengals before joining the Steelers via free agency in 2022. Pittsburgh moved to cut him on Monday.

Ogunjobi's most productive year from a sacks perspective came in 2021, when he had 7.5 for the Bengals. In 2024, he had 1.5 sacks to go with 41 combined tackles.

Buffalo won at least 10 games for the sixth consecutive season in '24, but its defense regressed and it lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs yet again.

