Joey Bosa Agrees on One-Year Deal With Buffalo Bills
Star defensive end Joey Bosa reached an agreement with the Buffalo Bills in a shocking move on Tuesday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The one-year deal is worth $12.6 million. For fans who were hoping for a Bosa brother reunion on San Francisco 49ers, this dream has come to an end. At least for this year, he won't be joining his brother Nick there.
The Bills will be the second NFL team Bosa has ever played for after the Los Angeles Chargers released him following nine seasons there. His 72 sacks as a Charger rank second in franchise history.
There wasn't much discourse about the Bills being a landing spot for Bosa. One of Buffalo's AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, did pop up as an option for Bosa, though. But the 49ers were definitely seen as the frontrunner for Bosa—there was even a report that a deal was closing in with San Francisco.
The acquisition of Bosa comes after the Bills elected to release eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller on Sunday.
In 2024, Bosa totaled 22 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games. Over the course of nine seasons with the Chargers, Bosa had 343 total tackles (252 solo), 72 sacks, 17 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.