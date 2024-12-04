Bills Welcome Back Former All-Pro Safety to Practice Squad
The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran safety Micah Hyde to their practice squad as the 33-year-old begins his second stint with the franchise.
Hyde has been a free agent this season, but spent seven year with the Bills from 2017 through last season. A year ago, Hyde started 14 games for the Bills, where he recorded 54 total tackles and seven passes defended.
Hyde was also a two-time All-Pro selection with the Bills, once in 2017 and again in 2021. He mentioned at the end of last season that he was contemplating retirement due to stingers that he was suffering from as a result of his season-ending neck surgery that was performed early in 2022.
But now Hyde is back in Buffalo, and will have a path to playing time if he can prove he's still in shape and ready to go in practices with the Bills.