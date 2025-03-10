SI

Bills Agree to Deal With Josh Palmer to Boost Receiving Corps for Josh Allen

The reigning MVP gets a new weapon in Josh Palmer.

Liam McKeone

Palmer spent his first four seasons with the Chargers
The Buffalo Bills kept the core of its 2024 receiving corps intact by signing Khalil Shakir to an extension earlier this offseason. On Monday, they added to it.

As NFL free agency began in earnest the news broke that the Bills were signing Josh Palmer away from the Los Angeles Chargers. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the agreed-upon deal is worth up to $36 million, with $18 million guaranteed.

Palmer, 25, caught 39 passes for 584 yards for the Chargers in 2024. He was selected by the team in the 2021 NFL draft and seemed on the verge of breaking out with Justin Herbert after a great 2022 season in which he caught 72 passes for 769 yards.

However, a knee injury plagued Palmer's 2023 campaign and he was never able to find consistent playing time under Jim Harbaugh in 2024. Palmer appeared in 15 games but only played 65% of the offensive snaps, his lowest since his rookie season.

Palmer will provide a bigger body next to Keon Coleman, a good complement to Shakir's skillset. Josh Allen won MVP with last year's grouping and next year's could prove more dangerous, starting with the addition of Palmer.

