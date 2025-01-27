Bills Fans Welcomed Team Back to Buffalo in Early Morning After Gut-Wrenching Loss
Buffalo Bills fans are loyal, that's for sure.
The Bills lost 32-29 in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday night. It was the fourth time in five years in which the Chiefs spoiled the Bills' chances of reaching the Super Bowl, a mark they haven't reached since the 1993 season.
It was especially a gut-wrenching loss based on how close the game was. It came down to the final two minutes when the Bills failed to convert a fourth down play and lost the ball.
Despite the outcome, a crowd of Bills fans still lined up outside in the freezing temperatures in Buffalo, N.Y., to give the Bills a warm welcome when they arrived back home. Fans were there in the early hours on Monday morning decked out in Bills gear to show their support for their team, even if they lost.
This had to be a special moment to come back to Buffalo.