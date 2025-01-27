Bills' Dalton Kincaid Opens Up About Brutal Dropped Pass on Final Play vs. Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills' final play of the AFC championship game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs included quarterback Josh Allen hurling the ball down the field on a fourth down in hope one of his receivers would make a miracle catch and keep them in the game. Tight end Dalton Kincaid tried to as he leaped for the ball, only to have it slip through his hands.
With about two minutes left in the game, the Chiefs got the ball back and eventually got a first down to give them enough time to run the clock out and secure a 32-29 win and book a trip to Super Bowl LIX.
Because Kincaid was the one who failed to make a completed catch, he feels the pressure of ending the Bills' season. Obviously, the loss is not all on him, but he admitted that the missed catch is something that's going to "linger for a while."
“Josh got the ball off. He was pressured, and it was hanging up there and I just wasn’t able to catch it,” Kincaid said, via Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino. “Right now it obviously hurts a lot, and it’s going to linger for a while, but eventually you’ve got to move on. And hopefully you grow from this, and I believe that will be the case, but for the time being, it’s going to hurt a lot.”
There was a lot of confusion as to why a flag wasn't thrown on this final play, but the referees said there were no penalties.
Allen was understandably heartbroken after the play as he knew pretty much then and there that the team's season, and hopes of reaching a Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season, was over. It was the fourth time in five years that the Chiefs spoiled the Bills' playoff run, too. The team will have a lot to ponder and dwell on this offseason.