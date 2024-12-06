SI

Bills Had On-Brand Buffalo Punishment for Keon Coleman Dropping Passes in Practice

It's cold outside this time of year, as rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman found out.

Mike McDaniel

Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman had quite the punishment for dropping passes in practice.
Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman had quite the punishment for dropping passes in practice. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is an Opelousas, LA native and played college football at Florida State, where the climate remains mild for a considerable portion of the football season.

As such. Coleman has never had to experience a winter quite like the one he's endured as a rookie with the Bills.

Unfortunately for Coleman, he's not immune to the effects of the extreme cold during the week, even when practices are held indoors. Coleman and some of the other receivers dropped some passes on Thursday and were promptly punished by the coaching staff in the most Western New York way possible.

"Y'all ain't see? I dropped a few passes so when you drop a pass you have to jump in the snow, so a few of the receivers had to go roll around in it," Coleman told the media scrum. "You're never too good for it," Coleman added about the punishment as he shrugged.

Coleman's become a fan (and media) favorite in Buffalo due to his happy-go-lucky nature and honesty in interviews. Thursday was no different.

Hopefully Coleman will learn his lesson and be able to haul in some passes during Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Rams.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL