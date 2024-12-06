Bills Had On-Brand Buffalo Punishment for Keon Coleman Dropping Passes in Practice
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is an Opelousas, LA native and played college football at Florida State, where the climate remains mild for a considerable portion of the football season.
As such. Coleman has never had to experience a winter quite like the one he's endured as a rookie with the Bills.
Unfortunately for Coleman, he's not immune to the effects of the extreme cold during the week, even when practices are held indoors. Coleman and some of the other receivers dropped some passes on Thursday and were promptly punished by the coaching staff in the most Western New York way possible.
"Y'all ain't see? I dropped a few passes so when you drop a pass you have to jump in the snow, so a few of the receivers had to go roll around in it," Coleman told the media scrum. "You're never too good for it," Coleman added about the punishment as he shrugged.
Coleman's become a fan (and media) favorite in Buffalo due to his happy-go-lucky nature and honesty in interviews. Thursday was no different.
Hopefully Coleman will learn his lesson and be able to haul in some passes during Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Rams.