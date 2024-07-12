Josh Allen Freezes on Live TV in Hilarious Local News Clip
Josh Allen is among the athletes and celebrities who descended on Lake Tahoe this week for the annual American Century Championship golf tournament. CBS Sacramento's Jake Gadon caught up with Allen while he was waiting to tee off on the 11th hole during Thursday's practice round.
Gadon, live on the air, quietly walked up to Allen and got his attention. When Allen turned he informed him they were live in Sacramento. Allen then confirmed they were really live. And then he looked directly into the camera and didn't say a word. After approximately three seconds of silence he laughed, which caused Gadon and everyone back in the studio to lose it.
If you needed any confirmation that Allen is as good as Keon Coleman thinks he is, just know that he and his team were 10-under through 10 and crushing a High Noon a hole. Though that was probably a joke because it would be very hard to have this kind of comedic timing after 10 hard seltzers.
This is the kind of thing that makes the Chris Pratt comparisons feel completely legitimate. Not only do they look alike, but you kind of wonder if they could do a Parks & Recreation reunion and replace Pratt with Allen and nobody would even notice. That's why the Bills schedule reveal worked so well.
Allen is clearly wasting his time playing football when he could be crushing High Noons and making comic book and dinossaur movies. Maybe if the Bills win the Super Bowl this season he'll start getting some of the opportunities on the big screen he so clearly deserves.