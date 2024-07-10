Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Keon Coleman Won't Be Bonding Over Golf Anytime Soon
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman went viral for talking about his newfound love of golf at the NFL combine, but don't expect the Florida State product to be teeing it up with his new quarterback, Josh Allen, anytime soon.
Coleman is just getting into golf, and seems to really enjoy it, but as he noted in a clip that went viral this week, Allen shoots in the 70s and is on another level on the links.
"Have you all kind of established your relationship off the field? Like you all text?" Bryant McFadden of CBS Sports asked Coleman.
"Yeah every now and then, for sure," Coleman replied. "But you know, he pretty busy as a QB1. He be having different things. You know he like to golf, too. And he legit golf. He shot like 70-something under or something like that. Look, I don't know all that type of stuff yet, but I knew it was something good, something to 70. I'm like, 'Yeah, I ain't golfing with you.'"
After McFadden admitted he didn't know Allen was that good, Coleman doubled down.
"Man, I'm like, 'I ain't golfing with you. We can't bond over that. We got to go throw rocks at the lake or something. You golfing, golfing.'"
Coleman is already a fan favorite in Buffalo and across the NFL for his happy go-lucky nature. Maybe the rookie will develop his golf game enough to hit the links with Allen sometime soon.
Regardless, the duo will look to put together a good product on the field when they suit up together for the first time this fall.