SI

Bills' Josh Allen Found Unique Way to Escape Pass Rush Before Throwing TD vs. Jets

Allen found perhaps the most unconventional way to escape the Jets' pass rush.

Tim Capurso

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen escapes the pass rush before throwing a touchdown pass in the second quarter of Monday's 23-20 win over the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen escapes the pass rush before throwing a touchdown pass in the second quarter of Monday's 23-20 win over the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium. / Screengrab Twitter @MySportsUpdate
In this story:

Don't try this at home, fellow quarterbacks.

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen may have invented a new way to escape the pass rush during his team's 23-20 win over the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium on Monday night.

On a third-and-11 from the Jets' 12-yard line with under 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter, New York only rushed four but got home as the pocket collapsed on Allen. The Bills QB, in perhaps the most unconventional escape, scrambled in between Buffalo left tackle Dion Dawkins and Jets defensive end Michael Clemons.

Check out the incredible—and bizarre—play.

Here's a second angle to better understand Allen's mad-scientist approach to playing QB.

That play was one of several that worked for Allen, who enjoyed a bounce-back performance against the Jets defense to the tune of 215 passing yards, two touchdowns and a rushing score in the road victory.

The Bills (4-2) now sit in first place, ahead of the 2-3 Miami Dolphins, 2-4 Jets and 1-5 New England Patriots heading into Week 7.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL