Bills' Josh Allen Found Unique Way to Escape Pass Rush Before Throwing TD vs. Jets
Don't try this at home, fellow quarterbacks.
Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen may have invented a new way to escape the pass rush during his team's 23-20 win over the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium on Monday night.
On a third-and-11 from the Jets' 12-yard line with under 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter, New York only rushed four but got home as the pocket collapsed on Allen. The Bills QB, in perhaps the most unconventional escape, scrambled in between Buffalo left tackle Dion Dawkins and Jets defensive end Michael Clemons.
Check out the incredible—and bizarre—play.
Here's a second angle to better understand Allen's mad-scientist approach to playing QB.
That play was one of several that worked for Allen, who enjoyed a bounce-back performance against the Jets defense to the tune of 215 passing yards, two touchdowns and a rushing score in the road victory.
The Bills (4-2) now sit in first place, ahead of the 2-3 Miami Dolphins, 2-4 Jets and 1-5 New England Patriots heading into Week 7.