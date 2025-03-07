Bills, LB Terrel Bernard Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension
Bernard has cashed in after an outstanding 2024 season.
The Buffalo Bills and star linebacker Terrel Bernard have agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension, which includes $25.2 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Kyle Brandt.
In just 13 games last season for Buffalo, Bernard made 104 combined tackles, including five for loss and a sack. He also hauled in two interceptions.
In 2023, Bernard played in all 17 games, tallying 143 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks and three interceptions. He has developed into one of the best young linebackers in the AFC, and now he has cashed in with a lucrative extension to keep him in Buffalo long-term.
