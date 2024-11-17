SI

Bills WR Mack Hollins Sports Most Bizarre Pregame Outfit Before Chiefs-Bills

The Buffalo pass catcher is known for his off-field antics.

Mike Kadlick

Mack Hollins and the Bills host the Chiefs on Sunday.
Mack Hollins and the Bills host the Chiefs on Sunday. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins showed up ready for work on Sunday—literally.

Ahead of their 4:25 p.m. matchup against the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills pass catcher entered the stadium with quite the outfit. He sported a hard hat, a reflective vest, goggles, and construction gloves.

Oh yeah, and no shoes.

Hollins is well-known for his off-field antics. He runs his own TikTok account where he creates videos (called Macks Time Hacks) giving life advice and tips on various things.

He also rarely wears shoes, doesn't use utensils, and apparently hasn't eaten a vegetable in over three years.

"Going with no shoes, having wild hair, eating with my hands instead of utensils, that type of stuff, that’s not bothering anybody," Hollins told Buffalo's Spectrum News1 earlier this year. "That’s who I am. That’s what makes me happy. Do the things that make you happy in life. Like I said, life’s too short to be worried about what other people think."

Alongside fellow pass-catchers Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, Hollins and his Bills will look to knock down the undefeated Chiefs this afternoon from Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.

