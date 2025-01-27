Bills Made Painful NFL Playoff History During Conference Championship Loss to Chiefs
In what's beginning to feel like an annual occurrence, the Buffalo Bills were upended by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship on Sunday night. It marked yet another heartbreaking playoff exit for the Bills, who continue to struggle to get past Patrick Mahomes and Co. and into the Super Bowl.
Buffalo has not reached the Super Bowl since the 1993 season, and despite being one of the best teams in the NFL over the past half-decade, they've yet to put an end to that drought. In fact, the Bills found themselves on the wrong side of history after their latest AFC championship defeat.
According to Opta Stats, the Bills became the first team in NFL history to reach the playoffs and win a postseason game in five consecutive seasons but fail to reach the Super Bowl during that span.
The Bills haven't been a one-and-done in the playoffs since the 2019 season, but they've only ever made it as far as the conference championship. Despite getting close to achieving their ultimate goal on a yearly basis, they've failed to even compete for a Super Bowl.
That, of course, is due to Mahomes and Kansas City, who have acted as the kryptonite to Josh Allen and Buffalo. Following Sunday's win, the Chiefs became the first team in league history to eliminate the same opponent in the playoffs four times in a five-year span.
While the Chiefs pursue further NFL history and glory with a chance to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, Allen and the Bills will be trying to figure out a way to unseat them from their throne.