Josh Allen Admits Throwing Hand Was Injured During Win Over Patriots
The Buffalo Bills gutted out a tough win in Week 16, and their star quarterback did it while fighting through an injury.
During the Bills' 24-21 win over the New England Patriots, Josh Allen appeared to injure his hand while being tackled after a scramble in the fourth quarter. Soon after he was seen on the sideline shaking out his hand, and appeared to be having issues gripping the ball.
Later in the quarter, Allen threw an absolute duck of a deep ball and could be seen struggling after.
He was also seen attempting to work things out on the sideline.
After the game, CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn asked Allen about his hand. According to the two-time Pro Bowler, he took a helmet to the funny bone on the play in question, and was having trouble gripping the ball.
So, yes, there was an injury that was impacting his hand and grip on the ball, but it doesn't seem like anything to worry about moving forward. This comes after we learned on Sunday that Allen has been dealing with a broken left hand all season.
The Bills improved to 12-3 on Sunday with their win over New England.