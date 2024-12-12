Bills Owner Terry Pegula Gives Heartbreaking Reason Team Misses Wife, Co-Owner Kim
Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula and wife Kim Pegula have been through quite a bit in their personal lives over the last couple years. Kim Pegula suffered a cardiac arrest in June of 2022, and was later declared legally incapacitated in 2023 due to a brain injury that she incurred as part of the cardiac arrest.
Since then, Kim has been undergoing physical and occupational therapy as she continues to recover from her serious brain injury. Things aren't the way they used to be, and Terry misses the significant presence that his wife used to have with the Bills.
"One of the things I wanted to accomplish also was to bring in some women," Pegula said at the league owners meetings, per Pro Football Talk. "We’ve got two female ambassadors who are very successful business people. You know I’ve got three daughters who are involved in the team and hopefully more so in the future, and I think that’s a good thing for them to learn some business acumen and have some female input, because when Kim went down that was a big loss of influence on my daughters as far as the business side goes. She’s unable to be involved now.
"We all miss her, especially I do. She was always the personal part of it, sending out Christmas cards, making cookies for the coaches. She'd be up at 3 o'clock in the morning every Sunday when we played making cookies for the coaches. We all miss that."
Kim should be proud of the Bills for their play on the field this season. The franchise appears to be a legitimate contender for the Super Bowl, which would certainly be bittersweet if the Bills were able to bring it home this year, especially with how the last couple years have gone for the Pegula family.