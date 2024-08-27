Bills Part Ways With RB Frank Gore Jr. Despite Impressive Preseason
Frank Gore Jr., the son of former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore, was cut by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday as NFL teams continued slimming down their rosters ahead of the upcoming 2024 season.
Gore dazzled in preseason action, racking up 212 total yards and one rushing touchdown while averaging 5.7 yards per touch. He also finished as PFF’s highest-graded rookie running back in the preseason (84.3).
But statistics alone couldn’t guarantee the 22-year-old back a roster spot. The Southern Mississippi product had quite the name to live up to in the pro leagues after ending his final collegiate season with 1,131 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2023.
Gore’s most impressive highlight came in the Bills’ preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. Buffalo ended up losing, 31-26, but Gore astounded fans with a 101-yard outing that featured his lone touchdown of the summer.
With James Cook, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis forming the Bills’ beefed-up running back room heading into the season, it would appear as though Gore was the odd back out. He could still find his way onto another NFL squad sometime in the future.
Gore’s father, Frank, notably played for the 49ers from 2005 to ‘14 and currently ranks third in NFL history with 16,000 rushing yards.