Bills Properly Put Josh Allen Through Concussion Protocol vs. Texans, Review Finds
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled mightily against the Houston Texans Sunday, but his play wasn't the only thing that landed him in the headlines this past week.
During the game, Allen was briefly evaluated for a concussion in the medical tent after hitting his head on the turf—and returned to play almost immediately.
The sequence triggered scrutiny in this era of increased head-injury awareness, but the NFL and NFLPA announced Friday that the Bills handled Allen's hit properly.
"The NFL and NFLPA have received the reports from the Unaffiliated Neurotrama Consultant and Booth Spotters and those reports confirm that the steps required by the concussion protocol were followed in the evaluation and clearance of... Allen in last Sunday's game," the league and union said in a statement via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Allen finished the game with nine completions in 30 attempts for 131 yards and one touchdown—the lowest completion percentage of his career.
Buffalo, with Allen in tow, is scheduled to play the New York Jets on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.