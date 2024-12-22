Bills QB Josh Allen Has Reportedly Dealt With Broken Hand in 2024
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the favorites for the 2024 NFL MVP award, but he's reportedly played with a broken hand since Week 1.
Allen suffered a fractured left hand after scoring a touchdown in Week 1 vs. the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. However, the quarterback has missed no time since the injury. He was on the team's injury report until Week 12 as a precaution.
Allen's hand seems to be fine now that he is off the injury report, so it shouldn't be a concern as the Bills prepare for the postseason.
The NFL world has called for Allen to be named the NFL MVP, including his former star receiver Stefon Diggs. Some of Allen's competitors for the award include Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
Through 14 games, Allen has completed 64.4% of his passes for 3,395 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. He currently has a 103.5 passer rating, which is the second best in his career thus far. Allen has also rushed for 484 yards and 11 touchdowns on 91 carries.