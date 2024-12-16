Colin Cowherd Ready to Die on Hill That Josh Allen is Most Talented QB of All Time
Josh Allen played two football games over an eight-day stretch that effectively stifled any reason to have an NFL MVP discussion. On the heels of accounting for six touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills quarterback excelled once again on the big stage on Sunday, accounting for five touchdowns in a potential Super Bowl preview against the Detroit Lions and legitimately doing things from the position that we've never seen before. In a market that rewards hyperbole it's not hard to find pundits just saying stuff to get a reaction. But that's not what Colin Cowherd was doing on his Monday show when he proclaimed that Allen is the most talented quarterback of all time.
That's almost pointing out an obvious. Yes, Allen has yet to make a Super Bowl let alone win one, but he more than anyone else passes the eye test with overwhelming ease. It's getting to the point where that hardly seems possible and if he keeps it up then he won't have to worry about the narrative being a thing ever again. So it's unclear how much pushback will mobilize to fight against Cowherd's take—but whatever from it takes, the Face of FS1 sounds content to never give up the fight.
"Josh Allen in the most talented quarterback I've ever seen," he said. "I'll die on that hill ... We're all lucky we were born in a time you can watch him. I've never seen anything like it."
Cowherd is not alone. And it's worth considering his second point about how lucky football fans are that watching players from outside one's home market is relatively easy. Because could you even imagine if it was like 1972, when Cowherd says he started watching football, and then perhaps once a year Allen would show up on your television to do all the impossible things he does? Instant access to everything can cause saturation and has a tendency to kill the magic of a special athlete. We see the highs and lows and this sport is dissected from every conceivable angle. But what if you just tuned in to watch Sunday's game and were confronted, for the first time, with all the of the gifts and guile than Allen gets to call his own? It'd be brain-bending and even more special than it was in 2025.