Bills Release Former Second-Round Wide Receiver, 'Hard Knocks' Star
Hamler was picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, but has struggled to gain traction at the professional level.
The Buffalo Bills have released veteran wide receiver KJ Hamler, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hamler, a former second-round pick by the Denver Broncos out of Penn State, had gained popularity on HBO's Hard Knocks through his quest to make Buffalo's roster.
"Nobody said this road would be easy," Hamler said on a recent episode. "As long as I am grinding and as long as I'm here, I always have a shot."
Hamler, who has battled his fair share of injuries since turning pro, has caught 42 career passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns. He has not appeared in a regular season game since the 2022 season.
