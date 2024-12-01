Bills Share Wild Snow Removal Video After Major Storm Hits Before 'SNF' Game
Buffalo Bills games and snow just kind of go together.
The Bills are hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this week, but the Buffalo area is expected to get a total of 20 to 30 inches of snow by Sunday evening as the snow started early Saturday morning.
Snow removal crews worked late into Saturday night at Highmark Stadium trying to clean up as much snow as they could before it continued to pile up. Volunteers helped remove snow in the parking slots and on the field, as shown in a video posted by the Bills on Saturday night.
These crews are going to continue to remove as much snow as they can ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday night. This isn't their first rodeo as the Bills tend to deal with a snow game at least once a season nowadays. The crews have successfully removed the snow in a timely manner before, so that's expected to happen again for Sunday night.
While there will still be snow on the ground in Buffalo, the crews just want to make sure fans can attend the game safely and that the players can still compete on the field.