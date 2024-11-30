SI

Heavy Snow Expected in Buffalo for Bills-49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Game

Tremendous amounts of snow is expected to fall in Buffalo ahead of the Bills-49ers game on Sunday night.

Blake Silverman

Snow outside of Highmark Stadium during the 2024 AFC wild card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.
Snow outside of Highmark Stadium during the 2024 AFC wild card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The weather forecast in Buffalo calling for extreme amounts of snow ahead of the Bills-49ers game scheduled for Sunday Night Football this week.

The latest forecast is calling for 20 to 30 inches of snow to fall starting late Saturday afternoon.

New York governor Kathy Hochul posted on X (formerly Twitter) that a state of emergency was declared for multiple counties in western New York, banning commercial vehicles for a stretch of highway and advising anyone in impacted areas to avoid unnecessary travel.

“This is going to be concerning for people trying to travel to the football game. We do not expect the game to be postponed or anything like that. The game will go on,” Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference via the Associated Press. “Now, we’ve had games that are colder than that. Just got to dress appropriately. So people need to be prepared. It’s the first real cold of the season. We haven’t had anything like this all year.”

The AP's report noted that plows started to arrive at Highmark Stadium on Friday with dump trucks spreading salt on parking lots and roads ahead of the storm. The Bills sent out a call to volunteers to sign up in advance as snow shovelers, similar to what they've done in advance of excessive snow games in the past.

“We’re trying to stay on top of it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said as he addressed the forecast Friday. “You guys know things change around here quickly with the weather coming off the lake and everything. So do the best we can."

We'll see if the storm turns out as bad as the forecast shows but as of now, expect massive amounts of snow to fill Highmark Stadium ahead of Sunday Night Football.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL