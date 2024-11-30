Heavy Snow Expected in Buffalo for Bills-49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Game
The weather forecast in Buffalo calling for extreme amounts of snow ahead of the Bills-49ers game scheduled for Sunday Night Football this week.
The latest forecast is calling for 20 to 30 inches of snow to fall starting late Saturday afternoon.
New York governor Kathy Hochul posted on X (formerly Twitter) that a state of emergency was declared for multiple counties in western New York, banning commercial vehicles for a stretch of highway and advising anyone in impacted areas to avoid unnecessary travel.
“This is going to be concerning for people trying to travel to the football game. We do not expect the game to be postponed or anything like that. The game will go on,” Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference via the Associated Press. “Now, we’ve had games that are colder than that. Just got to dress appropriately. So people need to be prepared. It’s the first real cold of the season. We haven’t had anything like this all year.”
The AP's report noted that plows started to arrive at Highmark Stadium on Friday with dump trucks spreading salt on parking lots and roads ahead of the storm. The Bills sent out a call to volunteers to sign up in advance as snow shovelers, similar to what they've done in advance of excessive snow games in the past.
“We’re trying to stay on top of it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said as he addressed the forecast Friday. “You guys know things change around here quickly with the weather coming off the lake and everything. So do the best we can."
We'll see if the storm turns out as bad as the forecast shows but as of now, expect massive amounts of snow to fill Highmark Stadium ahead of Sunday Night Football.