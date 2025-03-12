Bills to Trade Veteran CB Kaiir Elam to Cowboys
The Bills are trading the fourth-year pro, who started four games last season.
The Buffalo Bills are trading fourth-year pro Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys, according to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson.
The Bills are sending Elam and a sixth-round pick to Dallas in exchange for a fifth-round pick and future seventh-round picks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Elam started four games last season in his third year with the Bills, and notched 26 combined tackles and two passes defended. The former first-round pick out of Florida started 12 games over his three-year tenure with the Bills, and will get a fresh start in Dallas.
