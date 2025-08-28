Ranking the NFL's New 'Rivalries' Jerseys From Worst to First
The NFL's latest brand of alternate jerseys officially dropped on Thursday morning.
Dubbed their "Rivalries" program, the new sets—which are inspired by the local communities of the teams that will wear them—will be donned by eight clubs across both the AFC East and NFC West this season. The Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Cardinals, Rams, and 49ers will all rock them in 2025, with the rest of the league set to follow suit over the next three years.
As with any new kit in sports, some teams knocked it out of the park—er, kicked it through the uprights? While others shanked it wide left.
Here's a ranked look at the NFL's first batch of "Rivalries" uniforms:
8. New England Patriots
A pretty uninspired attempt at an alternate jersey here. I guess I understand the connection to a Boston-area Nor'easter, but the light blue color is too far removed from the Patriots' traditional uniform colors to make sense. I do, however, like the new "NE" shoulder emblem.
7. New York Jets
In the opposite direction, this one feels way too similar to the Jets' current alternate set. The only real difference is the shoulder texture and a seemingly forced attempt to emphasize the new jet wing logo.
6. Seattle Seahawks
Are the shoulders ... ripped? These don't feel much different from anything the Seahawks would typically wear. However, the 12s throughout the numbers are a nice touch.
5. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals did an excellent job connecting Arizona throughout these new uniforms. From the sandblasted pattern to the shoulder patches with the state flag, you get a good feel for the southwest.
4. Miami Dolphins
I'm a big fan of the black base mixed with the light blue and orange accent throughout, and the "305" across the front helmet bumper is a nice touch. The only issue is they're wearing them in September in Miami. Might get a little hot.
3. Los Angeles Rams
Maybe I'm just a sucker for a black kit, but these are speaking to me. Dubbed their "Midnight Mode" uniforms, the Rams bring back the horn on the shoulder while displaying, "a reminder of everything that happens before—the late nights, the early mornings, the unseen grind."
The contrast between the black base and the blue shoulder, however, is subpar.
2. Buffalo Bills
The perfect minimalistic alternate jersey. An homage to the snowy, Buffalo winters, the Bills go with a mostly white look with some hints of silver and their signature blue.
1. San Francisco 49ers
Nailed it. The red helmet stripes. The numbers in the Saloon font. The "Faithful" wordmark across the front. Excellent work. No notes.