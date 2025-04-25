Buffalo Bills' first-round CB Maxwell Hairston returns to new 'home' city
The Buffalo Bills used the 30th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on an explosive and electric player and personality in cornerback Maxwell Hairston out of Kentucky.
The fastest man at this year's NFL Scouting Combine is brimming with an infectious personality and has all the upside in the world. How he develops and plugs into the Bills secondary will be a crucial storyline to watch as he'll be expected to take over as the CB2 sooner than later.
After a late night in Green Bay, Hairston has arrived in his new home city, a place that he said "felt like home" after his official "30" visit.
After dapping up and celebrating with every other player in the green room when they were selected, it was finally Hairston's turn at 30th overall. The Bills were thrilled to land him, with GM Brandon Beane saying that Hairston was one of only 12 players that they had a first round grade on.
After being selected, Hairston met with the media in Green Bay. I asked him about his pre-draft visit, to which he raved about his time in Buffalo.
"It was actually my favorite 30 visit," Hairston said. "I feel like I had a genuine connection with the entire coaching staff, and even back at the Combine, [the Bills] were my first formal meeting and it went great. Visiting, getting a chance to look at Buffalo, the facilities were beautiful, and building those relationships with the coaches, the GM, the head coach, the DC and my position coach, I felt like I did that, and after that 30 visit, it felt like home."
RELATED: Buffalo Bills' Round 1 draft pick Maxwell Hairston tells fans how he'll help Josh Allen
Hairston is going to make himself at home right away, and is quickly on his way to becoming a fan favorite. How quickly he earns his spot in the defensive backfield as an impact player remains to be seen, but if his work ethic is as big as his personality, it shouldn't take long.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —