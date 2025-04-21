Bills Central

NFL MVP Josh Allen voluntarily arrives at Bills' facility for work

The Buffalo Bills kicked off OTAs on Monday and their $330 million quarterback was one of the first to arrive in Orchard Park

Ralph Ventre

May 24, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during OTA's at the ADPRO Sports Fieldhouse
May 24, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during OTA's at the ADPRO Sports Fieldhouse / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
In this story:

And so it begins.

While Buffalo Bills' brass is likely hunkered down in an NFL Draft war room only three days before the proceedings kick off in Green Bay, their superstar quarterback is present and accounted for as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) begin in Orchard Park on Monday.

Not resting on his laurels following the record guaranteed contract he signed in March, reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen was filmed walking into the Bills' facility for the first official voluntary team activities on the 2025 schedule.

The 28-year-old Allen, who appeared in a new Gatorade advertisement last week, wore gray sweatpants and red hooded sweatshirt on an overcast morning in Western New York. He sported a backwards white cap while carrying a backpack over his left shoulder. Looking into the camera, Allen gave a patented "thumbs up" as he cracked a smile.

Although no football activities will happen for a while, Monday's proceedings can be seen as a ceremonious start to the 2025 campaign that Buffalo hopes will conclude with a trip to Super Bowl LX. It also shows a commitment from Allen, the team captain, especially considering the NFL's nine-week offseason program is fully voluntary.

Labeled as Phase 1, the first two weeks are solely comprised by "meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation."

Phase 2, which runs three weeks, consists of on-field workouts that "may include individual or group instruction and drills." Team drills are not permitted at this juncture.

RELATED: Bills drop defensive tackle and tight end from roster one week before NFL Draft

The final four weeks, which comprise Phase 3, allow for team practices with 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

The program concludes with a mandatory minicamp, set for June 10-12 in Orchard Park.

Allen and the Bills enter 2025 as the five-time reigning AFC East champions. Buffalo has qualified for the postseason six years in a row and has won at least one playoff game each of the past five trips.

Josh Allen throws over the middle during OTAs
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws over the middle during OTAs in 2023. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bills OTAs Dates

Start Date: April 21

Phase 3 Practices: May 27, May 28, May 29, June 2, June 3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News