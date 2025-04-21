NFL MVP Josh Allen voluntarily arrives at Bills' facility for work
And so it begins.
While Buffalo Bills' brass is likely hunkered down in an NFL Draft war room only three days before the proceedings kick off in Green Bay, their superstar quarterback is present and accounted for as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) begin in Orchard Park on Monday.
Not resting on his laurels following the record guaranteed contract he signed in March, reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen was filmed walking into the Bills' facility for the first official voluntary team activities on the 2025 schedule.
The 28-year-old Allen, who appeared in a new Gatorade advertisement last week, wore gray sweatpants and red hooded sweatshirt on an overcast morning in Western New York. He sported a backwards white cap while carrying a backpack over his left shoulder. Looking into the camera, Allen gave a patented "thumbs up" as he cracked a smile.
Although no football activities will happen for a while, Monday's proceedings can be seen as a ceremonious start to the 2025 campaign that Buffalo hopes will conclude with a trip to Super Bowl LX. It also shows a commitment from Allen, the team captain, especially considering the NFL's nine-week offseason program is fully voluntary.
Labeled as Phase 1, the first two weeks are solely comprised by "meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation."
Phase 2, which runs three weeks, consists of on-field workouts that "may include individual or group instruction and drills." Team drills are not permitted at this juncture.
The final four weeks, which comprise Phase 3, allow for team practices with 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.
The program concludes with a mandatory minicamp, set for June 10-12 in Orchard Park.
Allen and the Bills enter 2025 as the five-time reigning AFC East champions. Buffalo has qualified for the postseason six years in a row and has won at least one playoff game each of the past five trips.
Bills OTAs Dates
Start Date: April 21
Phase 3 Practices: May 27, May 28, May 29, June 2, June 3, June 5
Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12
