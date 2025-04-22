Latest update on Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Draft with intel on number of selections, comp picks and draft order
This week the 2025 NFL Draft will take place over three days, from April 24-26, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The Bills will draft 30th out of 32 teams, and currenlty have 10 draft choices, including multiple picks in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th. The Bills currently have no third round selection.
Where do the Bills select in the 2025 NFL Draft
- Round 1 (30)
- Round 2 (56): from Houston in Stefon Diggs trade
- Round 2 (62)
- Round 4 (109): from Chicago
- Round 4 (132)
- Round 5 (169): compensatory (Gabe Davis)
- Round 5 (170) from Dallas in Kaiir Elam trade
- Round 5 (173): compensatory (Leonard Floyd)
- Round 6 (177): from New York Giants in Boogie Basham trade
- Round 6 (206)
How did Buffalo acquire their 2025 draft picks
- Extra 2nd rounder via Diggs trade: The Bills acquired an extra second-round pick, which originates from Minnesota, from the Houston Texans via the 2024 offseason trade of Stefon Diggs.
- Extra 4th rounder: The extra fourth came via Chicago when the BIlls made a mid-2024 NFL Draft trade.
- Three 5th Rounders: the Bills were awarded two additional compensatory picks late in round 5 based on the free agent departures last off season of Gabriel Davis and Leonard Floyd. Another fifth rounder came from Dallas via Kaiir Elam trade.
- Extra sixth rounder: from the N.Y Giants due to the Boogie Basham trade in August 2023.
What Will the Bills Front Office Do With All Those Draft Picks
Given the Bills strong roster, including most starting positions locked-up, it highly unlikely that all of of the Bills 10 potential selections would make an impact in 2025. Given the urgent needs at defensive tackle, cornerback, edge rusher, trading later round selections to move up in the first three rounds to grab more immediate impact players would seem like a practical scenario for the Bills front office.
Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has a history of leveraging picks as a means of moving up in the draft. In 2022, Buffalo moved up two spots to draft cornerback Kaiir Elam and in 2023 Buffalo traded up to acquire tight end Dalton Kincaid. In 2018, Beane made several moves to get to the 7th overall pick to select QB Josh Allen.
