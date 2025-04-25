Buffalo Bills' Round 1 draft pick Maxwell Hairston tells fans how he'll help Josh Allen
General manager Brandon Beane did what he needed to do for the Buffalo Bills and addressed a blatant position of need early in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking a Kentucky cornerback with the 30th pick.
There was no trade, there was no wavering — there were plenty of corners available, and they took their guy Maxwell Hairston out of Kentucky, clearly valuing the sticky speed that he brings to the table.
The fastest man in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, turning in a 4.28 40-yard dash, is now a Buffalo Bill, and he has one goal in mind when he steps on the field in Buffalo — get the ball back to Josh Allen.
When asked what the Bills are getting, Hairston responded “They’re getting someone who is going to give Josh Allen the ball back,” which he said with his patented million dollar smile.
That should be music to Bills’ fans ears. Not only does he have the elite speed, hip fluidity, and short-area burst to hand with the fastest of receivers, but he has the ball skills and instincts to take advantage of his opportunities and get the ball back to the offense. With six interceptions over the last two years, the production is there.
That’s exactly what the Bills defense prides itself on. They believe in their ability to protect the ball on offense and take it away on defense. No team in the NFL had a better turnover differential in 2024 than the Bills at +1.4 per game.
Buffalo needed a CB2, and needed someone that can play man coverage and erase the speediest of opposing wide receivers (like Kansas City’s Xavier Worthy), and they got it in Hairston. He’s ready to make an immediate impact for the Bills.
