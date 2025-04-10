Actress Hailee Steinfeld reveals obvious reason why Bills will win Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills lived in quarterback purgatory for approximately 20 years following Jim Kelly's retirement.
In 2018, they finally got their guy. They took a chance on Wyoming's Josh Allen, and the rest is history. After being selected at No. 7 overall by the Bills, the fleet-of-foot quarterback with a bazooka for a right arm has developed into a superstar field general.
Set to turn 29 years old this spring, Allen is coming off an MVP season and the Bills are looking for a seventh consecutive playoff appearance. Meanwhile, Allen's world-famous fiancée suggests that, with her beau at the controls, the Bills will finally reach the promised land in 2025.
Appearing at world premiere for "Sinners" at AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York City, actress Hailee Steinfeld displayed her Bills Mafia credibility during a red-carpet interview.
Steinfeld, who plays a leading role in the aforementioned film, was asked about the Bills by an Associated Press reporter.
"Why the Buffalo Bills gonna win the Super Bowl?" blurted the reporter.
"Why? Why do you think?!" said Steinfeld in rhetorical fashion.
Then, as the reporter attempted to divulge another sentence, Steinfeld silenced him with a sharp one-liner.
"Look who's at the helm," said the 28-year-old silver screen star.
Obviously, with a franchise quarterback leading the way, the Bills will remain serious contenders for the foreseeable future. Allen signed a brand-new six-year contract that keeps him under team control through the 2030 season.
It's been a memorable few months for the under-recruited kid from Firebaugh, CA. He became the first player in NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns in five consecutive seasons all while experiencing a huge personal life milestone. Allen and Steinfeld officially announced their engagement during the Bills' bye week late last November.
Despite winning five consecutive AFC East titles, the Bills have yet to reach the Super Bowl during Allen's tenure.
