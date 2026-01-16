An awakening.

The Buffalo Bills’ passing game came alive in a Wild Card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Josh Allen connected with nine different pass catchers en route to a nearly flawless day throwing the football.

This week, Buffalo will go up against another fearsome opponent in the Denver Broncos, who come equipped with one of the most effective pass-rushing units in all of football. A mighty daunting proposition for Josh Allen, who has hit the turf far too often this season.

The numbers

Denver has hounded opposing quarterbacks this season, posting a sack rate of 9.7%, which leads the league, and a quarterback pressure rate of 40.7%, second-best in the NFL according to Next Gen Stats. The Broncos’ pass rush has been paced by linebacker Nik Bonitto, who leads the unit with 14 sacks, fifth-most in the league.

Buffalo’s offensive line has done a solid job limiting pressure on Allen this year, allowing a QB pressure rate of 28.4%, which is fourth-best in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats. With that said, the Bills’ quarterback was sacked 40 times during the regular season, which was seventh-most in the league. Many of those sacks came due to Allen extending plays unnecessarily as pass catchers failed to get open downfield rather than throwing the ball away, something he must do against Denver’s lethal front.

If he holds onto the ball too long this weekend vs. the Broncos, it could be a long day for the Bills. Allen was sacked just once against the Jaguars, and Buffalo needs a repeat performance in that regard on Saturday afternoon.

A good sign

One recent development that may take some of the pressure off the Bills’ QB this week could be the steps taken by the team’s wide receivers to begin the postseason. Khalil Shakir caught all 12 of his targets for 82 yards against the Jaguars, while Brandin Cooks hauled in a long reception of 36 yards while finishing with three receptions for 58 yards. Keon Coleman also got involved, coming away with a 36-yard reception of his own.

With Buffalo now down to those three as the only healthy wide receivers on its roster, Coleman and Cooks are going to have to produce down the field once again when the Bills take on the Broncos, who have one of the league’s top cover cornerbacks in the NFL — Patrick Surtain II — at their disposal. Surtain II is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and has been phenomenal again this season.

Between the coverage and the pass rush, the Broncos have the potential to shut down an opposing passing game. And the Bills must avoid falling into their opponents' hands this weekend.

