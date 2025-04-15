NFL Combine's fastest player confirms official Bills visit on social media
The list of known cornerback prospects making pre-draft visits to Orchard Park has increased to five potential early-round picks with a Kentucky product confirming his arrival at the Buffalo Bills' team facility.
On Monday, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who has been frequently paired with the Bills in a wide array of mock drafts, posted a photo from One Bills Drive in his Instagram story and also dropped a pin revealing the official location.
Hairston is the fifth Bills On SI-confirmed CB prospect to book an official visit with the Bills, who have a starting spot open in their defensive backfield. Mississippi's Trey Amos, East Carolina's Shavon Revel, Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong and Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison have all reportedly accepted invitations, too.
Both CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco and ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper slotted Hairston into the No. 30 overall spot on recent mock drafts. The predictions have some merit due to the fact that Hairston's style of play appears to fit how the Bills view the CB position.
"When I watch Hairston's tape, he's a guy that not only can cover in man-to-man situations but he's willing to go hit ya. That's something that you don't see a lot, and I know the Bills are big on their corners being able to tackle. I think that's important, and he does it. He's willing to do it," said Prisco during an appearance on One Bills Live.
RELATED: NFL mock draft: Bills tab 'well-rounded' Combine winner to fill defensive hole
Hairston ended his collegiate career by registering back-to-back All-Southeastern Conference Second Team selections with the latter one coming in spite of an injury that cost Hairston five games in 2024. The UK captain totaled 32 appearances, including 20 starts, over the past three seasons.
Limited to seven starts last season, "Mad Max" Hairston accounted for 19 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass breakups.
Clearly back in prime physical condition, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28s at the NFL Combine. It was the fastest time of all 2025 participants at all positions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —