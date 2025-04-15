Bills Central

NFL Combine's fastest player confirms official Bills visit on social media

The Buffalo Bills hosted a popular SEC cornerback ahead of the NFL Draft on Monday in Orchard Park

Ralph Ventre

Missouri Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat runs for a gain as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) makes the tackle in the second quarter on Oct. 14, 2023.
Missouri Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat runs for a gain as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) makes the tackle in the second quarter on Oct. 14, 2023. / Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The list of known cornerback prospects making pre-draft visits to Orchard Park has increased to five potential early-round picks with a Kentucky product confirming his arrival at the Buffalo Bills' team facility.

On Monday, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who has been frequently paired with the Bills in a wide array of mock drafts, posted a photo from One Bills Drive in his Instagram story and also dropped a pin revealing the official location.

Hairston is the fifth Bills On SI-confirmed CB prospect to book an official visit with the Bills, who have a starting spot open in their defensive backfield. Mississippi's Trey Amos, East Carolina's Shavon Revel, Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong and Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison have all reportedly accepted invitations, too.

Both CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco and ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper slotted Hairston into the No. 30 overall spot on recent mock drafts. The predictions have some merit due to the fact that Hairston's style of play appears to fit how the Bills view the CB position.

Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky (11) approaches the line
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team defensive back Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky (11) approaches the line during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"When I watch Hairston's tape, he's a guy that not only can cover in man-to-man situations but he's willing to go hit ya. That's something that you don't see a lot, and I know the Bills are big on their corners being able to tackle. I think that's important, and he does it. He's willing to do it," said Prisco during an appearance on One Bills Live.

RELATED: NFL mock draft: Bills tab 'well-rounded' Combine winner to fill defensive hole

Hairston ended his collegiate career by registering back-to-back All-Southeastern Conference Second Team selections with the latter one coming in spite of an injury that cost Hairston five games in 2024. The UK captain totaled 32 appearances, including 20 starts, over the past three seasons.

Limited to seven starts last season, "Mad Max" Hairston accounted for 19 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass breakups.

Clearly back in prime physical condition, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28s at the NFL Combine. It was the fastest time of all 2025 participants at all positions.

Max Hairston (DB10)
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston (DB10) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News