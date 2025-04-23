Suggested Buffalo Bills draft day trade with NFC North team making most sense
With one day to go before the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, many NFL teams are considering trade options and that likely includes the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo has not been scared of making Round 1 trades under general manager Brandon Beane. Since taking over the position in 2017, Beane has made five first-round trades in the NFL Draft, four times moving up and once moving back.
The Bills enter the draft with 10 selections, three of which come in the first two rounds. Beane has the assets to be aggressive and make a trade up in the draft if he wants a prospect badly.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote an article on a draft day trade that would make the most senses for all 32 teams. For Buffalo, Knox likes them trading up with the Minnesota Vikings to get Josh Allen another target.
Bills Receive: 2025 1st-round pick (No. 24)
Vikings Receive: 2025 1st-round pick (No. 30), 2025 4th-round pick (No. 109), 2025 4th-round pick (No. 132)
"The Buffalo Bills may not look to deal in veteran talent, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they move up in Round 1. General manager Brandon Beane has a history of doing so—he most recently moved up for Dalton Kincaid in 2023—and Buffalo has 10 total draft selections."
"The Bills also aren't likely to find a true first-round talent late in Round 1, due to the makeup of the 2025 class. "
"'I don't think there's a difference between Player 10 and Player 40 in this draft,' one executive told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero."
"Moving up for a specific prospect or to address a position of need would be logical. That could happen at any point in Round 1, though for this example, we'll use the Minnesota Vikings and the 24th pick. "
"Minnesota owns just four draft selections and looms as a prime trade-down candidate. Moving to 24 would also put Buffalo ahead of AFC playoff rivals, Baltimore and the Houston Texans. That could allow the Bills to snag a player like Texas receiver Matthew Golden—who was the Texans' pick at No. 24 in the B/R Scouting Department's three-round mock—before another conference contender does."
Golden has been linked to the Bills through mock drafts and has met with Buffalo during the NFL Combine where he expressed interest in playing with Josh Allen. Last season with the Longhorns, Golden led the SEC in touchdown catches with nine as he also added 58 receptions for 987 yards.
The two second-round picks give Buffalo ammunition to move up in the draft, depending on how far up they want to go. It's a win-win trade for both the Bills and Vikings as Buffalo can get the guy they want without sacrificing significant picks and Minnesota loads up on more picks later in the draft.
