Bills' Billionaire Terry Pegula owner drops funny joke about Josh Allen
Terry Pegula recognized his superstar quarterback while showing a sense of humor.
The Buffalo Bills' billionaire owner made it a point to shoutout Josh Allen during the topping out ceremony on Friday at the new Highmark Stadium construction site in Orchard Park.
After stepping up to the podium, standing before dignitaries that included New York governor Kathy Hochul and league commissioner Roger Goodell, Pegula's first words were about the 2024 NFL MVP.
"I should congratulate Josh. He now makes more money than I do," said Pegula, drawing an audible laugh from the attendees.
Earlier this offseason, Allen and the Bills agreed on a brand-new contract that will keep the dual threat quarterback with the organization through the 2030 season. The six-year deal, reportedly worth $330 million total, features a NFL-record $250 million guarantee.
As for how that wealth stacks up against the Pegula family fortune, Allen will need to earn about 22 more contracts of similar value to catch up to the Bills' owner.
Meanwhile, Pegula,who also owns the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, is one of the Top 500 richest individuals on Earth. Carrying a $7.6 billion net worth that was built largely in the natural gas industry, he ranks at No. 418 overall on the 2025 Forbes World’s Billionaires List.
With the new stadium slated to open prior to the 2026 regular season, Allen is expected to be the main attraction for at least the first five years of its operation.
