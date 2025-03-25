Full list of Bills' 10 draft picks, including three in Top 62
Exactly one month from tonight, the Buffalo Bills are slated to make their Round 1 selection at the NFL Draft.
As for the entire three-day event, the NFL unveiled the official round-by-round draft order earlier this month. The Bills are set to pick 10 times over the seven rounds that will unfold April 24-26 in Green Bay.
Buffalo has the No. 30 overall selection followed by two Round 2 picks. The Bills, who sent their third-rounder to the Cleveland Browns for wide receiver Amari Cooper, have multiple selections in four different rounds.
The Bills, who have no selections in Round 7, occupy seven draft slots on Day 3. They are due to pick twice in Round 4, twice in Round 5's compensatory portion and thrice in Round 6. Buffalo's last selection is Pick No. 206 overall.
If history is an indication, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane may look to use the Day 3 capital as a means of moving up in Round 1. Buffalo moved up two spots to draft cornerback Kaiir Elam in 2022 before doing the same for tight end Dalton Kincaid in 2023.
Bills' Draft Picks
Round 1 — No. 30 overall
Round 2 — No. 56 overall (from MIN thru HOU)
Round 2 — No. 62 overall
Round 4 — No. 109 overall (from CHI)
Round 4 — No. 132 overall
Round 5 — No. 169 overall (compensatory)
Round 5 — No. 173 overall (compensatory)
Round 6 — No. 177 overall (from NYG)
Round 6 — No. 204 overall (from DET thru CLE)
Round 6 — No. 206 overall
