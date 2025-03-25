Bills Central

Full list of Bills' 10 draft picks, including three in Top 62

The Buffalo Bills have multiple selections in four different rounds at the 2025 NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Exactly one month from tonight, the Buffalo Bills are slated to make their Round 1 selection at the NFL Draft.

As for the entire three-day event, the NFL unveiled the official round-by-round draft order earlier this month. The Bills are set to pick 10 times over the seven rounds that will unfold April 24-26 in Green Bay.

Buffalo has the No. 30 overall selection followed by two Round 2 picks. The Bills, who sent their third-rounder to the Cleveland Browns for wide receiver Amari Cooper, have multiple selections in four different rounds.

RELATED: Updated Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Draft intel

The Bills, who have no selections in Round 7, occupy seven draft slots on Day 3. They are due to pick twice in Round 4, twice in Round 5's compensatory portion and thrice in Round 6. Buffalo's last selection is Pick No. 206 overall.

Kaiir Elam
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam is announced as the twenty-third overall pick to the Buffalo Bills during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If history is an indication, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane may look to use the Day 3 capital as a means of moving up in Round 1. Buffalo moved up two spots to draft cornerback Kaiir Elam in 2022 before doing the same for tight end Dalton Kincaid in 2023.

Dalton Kincaid selected
Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid after being selected by the Buffalo Bills twenty fifth overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bills' Draft Picks

Round 1 — No. 30 overall

Round 2 — No. 56 overall (from MIN thru HOU)

Round 2 — No. 62 overall

Round 4 — No. 109 overall (from CHI)

Round 4 — No. 132 overall

Round 5 — No. 169 overall (compensatory)

Round 5 — No. 173 overall (compensatory)

Round 6 — No. 177 overall (from NYG)

Round 6 — No. 204 overall (from DET thru CLE)

Round 6 — No. 206 overall

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News