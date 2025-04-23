NFLN personality proclaims Bills 'should' draft 'great option for Josh Allen' on Thursday
While the Buffalo Bills could use some extra firepower at wide receiver, the organization's offseason priority appears to be defense-focused, and rightfully so.
Even with their perceived motley crew of pass-catchers, quarterback Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award and the Bills averaged the second-most points on the circuit. It's the defense that couldn't find a way to stop the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.
Even with a chance to upgrade at defensive tackle and cornerback, NFL Network personality Adam Rank advises the Bills to go offense in Round 1 at the NFL Draft.
Rank put out a first-round mock draft "in which I advise the teams on what they should do when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off," and he has Buffalo grabbing Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden at No. 30 overall.
In the proposed scenario, the Bills pass on drafting Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant as well as SEC cornerbacks Maxwell Hairston and Trey Amos.
"There are a lot of ways you could go here, with a number of great pass rushers still available to you. However, I really like the idea of adding another receiver. Burden has a game that is very reminiscent of Stefon Diggs and would be a great option for Josh Allen in a receiver corps that is a bit lacking outside of Khalil Shakir," said Rank.
Letting Mack Hollins leave for New England as Amari Cooper remains unsigned in free agency, the Bills added versatile veteran Joshua Palmer, who should help the downfield passing game, but there is still one key WR spot up for grabs.
Are the Bills confident enough that Burden can be that guy?
Burden, a three-year starter for Missouri, is graded as a Round 2 pick by draft guru Lance Zierlein. He was a five-star recruit out of high school and went on to produce collegiately despite a sometimes-shaky quarterback situation.
The two-time All-SEC First Team honoree, who also possesses punt return ability, flashed 4.41 speed at the NFL Combine. His most-productive statistical showing was in 2023 when Burden led Missouri with 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns over 13 games.
