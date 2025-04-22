Bills Central

Bills' GM Brandon Beane addresses disgruntled running back's OTAs absence

The Buffalo Bills are in Orchard Park for OTAs Phase 1, but starting RB James Cook is elsewhere

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts in the closing minutes of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' general manager confirmed that starting running back James Cook is not present for the start of voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which kicked off on Monday in Orchard Park.

Holding his customary press conference heading into the NFL Draft, Beane reported that there has been no status change in contract negotiations between the Bills and Cook, who enters the final year of his rookie deal seeking $15+ million annually through an extension.

"The same with James really since owners meetings," said Beane. "Love James. Look forward to James putting on our helmet again this year and doing well for us."

Three weeks ago, while speaking at the league meeting in Florida, Beane mentioned that contract talks with Cook were on the shelf.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Cook, who is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances, did not join quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates to kick off OTAs at One Bills Drive.

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back James Cook (4) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"I can't tell you when he's definitely coming or not, but, yea, not yet," said Beane. "I mean, it's voluntary. Guys come and go. Guys have things going on. You try not to look too far into it. We can all assume he's not here because he's unhappy with his contract, or whatever, but that's not fair. He hasn't told me that."

It's unknown whether Cook is staying away from the team facility out of protest, or the f he intends to show up at some point during the nine-week program. While OTAs are voluntary, the Bills will host a mandatory veteran minicamp on June 10-12.

"He'll be ready to go though," said Beane, who spoke in a hopeful tone.

Bills running back James Cook eyes in a pass during drills. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

