Bills Central

Texas WR Matthew Golden makes his case at NFL combine to join Bills' Josh Allen

Matthew Golden showed out at the combine and shared some details about his formal interview with the Buffalo Bills.

Brian Letscher

Feb 28, 2025; Texas wideout Matthew Golden speaks during a press conference at Feb 28, 2025.
Feb 28, 2025; Texas wideout Matthew Golden speaks during a press conference at Feb 28, 2025. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Buffalo Bills look to strengthen their roster and make the plays to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, many eyes are on how Buffalo will provide MVP Josh Allen with some more dangerous downfield targets.

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden is certainly making his case to be that guy.

Golden's stock was already on the rise after his performance in the last half of the season and throughout the College Football Playoff. His lightning fast 4.29s time in the 40 turned heads and is sure to move him even further up some boards. Golden met with national and local press at the combine and was asked about his meeting with the coaching staff of the Bills.

"Just going over the concepts and the type of way they run the offense," Golden said, "Obviously, Josh Allen, he's a mobile quarterback. He likes to get outside the pocket, so being able to make plays and extend plays for him, it'd be cool."

A native of Houston, TX, Golden played just one year for Texas after transferring in from University of Houston. He led the Longhorns in receiving with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns — against Georgia and Arizona State.

Matthew Golden
Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass while defended by Arizona State defensive back Xavion Alford. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golden expanded on what he could bring to the Bills offense.

"Just being a reliable receiver. Whenever you need that clutch play I'm gonna be there. I I can make any play that's coming towards me. That's just being on the same page with the quarterback," Golden said.

With Golden's stock rising as fast as his 40 time, it's tough to tell if he'll be there for Buffalo and GM Brandon Beane at No. 30 overall. There is no question, however, that he would add a much-needed weapon and has shown the ability to make clutch plays.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/News