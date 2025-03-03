Texas WR Matthew Golden makes his case at NFL combine to join Bills' Josh Allen
As the Buffalo Bills look to strengthen their roster and make the plays to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, many eyes are on how Buffalo will provide MVP Josh Allen with some more dangerous downfield targets.
Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden is certainly making his case to be that guy.
Golden's stock was already on the rise after his performance in the last half of the season and throughout the College Football Playoff. His lightning fast 4.29s time in the 40 turned heads and is sure to move him even further up some boards. Golden met with national and local press at the combine and was asked about his meeting with the coaching staff of the Bills.
"Just going over the concepts and the type of way they run the offense," Golden said, "Obviously, Josh Allen, he's a mobile quarterback. He likes to get outside the pocket, so being able to make plays and extend plays for him, it'd be cool."
A native of Houston, TX, Golden played just one year for Texas after transferring in from University of Houston. He led the Longhorns in receiving with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns — against Georgia and Arizona State.
Golden expanded on what he could bring to the Bills offense.
"Just being a reliable receiver. Whenever you need that clutch play I'm gonna be there. I I can make any play that's coming towards me. That's just being on the same page with the quarterback," Golden said.
With Golden's stock rising as fast as his 40 time, it's tough to tell if he'll be there for Buffalo and GM Brandon Beane at No. 30 overall. There is no question, however, that he would add a much-needed weapon and has shown the ability to make clutch plays.
