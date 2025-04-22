Bills’ QB Josh Allen shocked to see old teammate due to social media purge
As famous as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become, he may not be in the know on everything at the moment.
The reigning league MVP joined reporters Tuesday at One Bills Drive as the Bills opened up their OTA slate this week. From Keon Coleman in Year 2 to being on the red carpet with his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld to promote her hit movie ‘Sinners,’ many topics were discussed regarding Allen’s offseason.
One tidbit that he shared was that he did a bit of social media purging, as he confirmed that he has been without apps like X, Instagram, Facebook and the like for the past three or four months.
“Ignorance is bliss,” said Allen during his media availability. “Being more intentional with my time and where my focus is at.”
He may have deleted the apps, but his accounts are still active. His Instagram has shared four posts since the start of February, including a Gatorade ad that was posted last week. His account on X reposted several of the player signings and resignings that happened in Buffalo this offseason too.
Because of this purge, though, he’s missed some of the news that may have been readily available from his smartphone. One piece of news he missed? None other than the Bills bringing home Tre’Davious White.
“I’m off social media, so I didn’t know that,” said Allen during the OTAs press conference. “I went to the equipment manager and was like ‘is that Tre White over there?’, just making sure.”
It had to be a pleasant surprise seeing one of the best players during Allen’s tenure in Western New York coming home. A two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Allen and White spent six seasons together as teammates from 2018 to 2023.
The 2024 season was White’s lone year out of Buffalo, as he had stints last season with the Rams and Ravens. Part of his departure was due to only playing in 21 games from 2021 to 2023 due to various injuries.
Regardless, Allen is glad to see White back in the fold.
”It’s good to see some familiar faces back,” Allen said.
