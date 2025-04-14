Bills trade up to get Josh Allen a speedy SEC wide receiver in latest mock draft
The Buffalo Bills are widely viewed as one or two pieces away from being Super Bowl champions and the 2025 NFL Draft could provide those final critical pieces.
Offensively, this offseason, Buffalo has been all about speed. To stretch the field, they added wide receivers Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault Jr. in free agency. The Bills lost Mack Hollins to the New England Patriots, and Amari Cooper remains a free agent.
Buffalo's top projected receivers entering 2025 are expected to be Khalil Shakir, who signed a contract extension in the offseason, and 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman. Shakir continues to improve year after year, becoming Josh Allen's favorite target. Coleman needs a bounce-back year after a disappointing rookie season.
With work to be done on offense, the Bills could be focused on bringing in one more receiver to help transform the offense.
On Sunday. Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby's mock draft has the Bills trading their first-round pick to move up to pick 24 with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings move back to receive Buffalo's 30th overall pick. Trying not to lose out on another speedster at receiver, Lazenby has the Bills selecting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.
"The Bills see Matthew Golden slipping and decide to jump ahead of the Houston Texans and others who could be interested. Golden is a speedy receiver with sure hands who gives the Bills a potentially elite pass-catcher to bolster Josh Allen's supporting cast."
Golden had the best season of his college career in his first and only season with the Longhorns last year. He caught 58 passes for 987 yards and an SEC-leading nine touchdowns. During the NFL Combine, Golden blew away the scouts with his 4.29 40-yard dash which was the fastest among all wide receivers.
Allen has a strong arm that has not been utilized of late. The NFL's MVP would have a track star to throw it to as Buffalo's offense would become that much more dangerous.
