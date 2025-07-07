Watch former Buffalo Bills’ QB Doug Flutie join the Savannah Bananas
Doug Flutie played for four NFL teams, and three CFL franchises. No matter where he went, he was a beloved figure, which was especially true during his three-year stint with the Buffalo Bills.
Flutie joined the team at 36 years of age and led them to a record of 21-9.
Even before his lengthy playing career, Flutie was a superstar at the collegiate level for Boston College, where he’s still beloved for his “Hail Flutie” play. This weekend, he was back in Boston but in a different capacity.
Flutie took to the mound to throw out the first pitch for the Savannah Bananas, who were playing in Fenway Park. Flutie wasn’t content with one pitch, however, as he stayed on the mound and recorded the first out of the game.
While they’re based in Savannah, Ga., the Savannah Bananas tour the country and call themselves an “exhibition barnstorming” baseball team. They focus on showmanship, participation and quick-paced games, which they’ve dubbed Banana Ball.
Flutie was able to embrace some of that fun which was a treat for the crowd.
