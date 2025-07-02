3 ex-Bills' starters remain amongst top available NFL free agents after offseason
The Buffalo Bills will have new starters at cornerback and wide receiver in 2025 after opting to let two veterans walk in free agency.
As it turns out, somewhat surprisingly, none of the 31 other NFL teams have shown much interest in cornerback Rasul Douglas or wide receiver Amari Cooper as they remained unsigned through the completion of the offseason program and into summer break.
Douglas, however, has reportedly received offers, including one from the Miami Dolphins, and he could simply be waiting to determine where his best fit exists. The cornerback's production noticeably dipped in 2024. He did not make an interception and permitted a 72.9 completion percentage when targeted.
Meanwhile, there hasn't been much buzz around Cooper, who appeared to have lost a step last year when it came to his ability to separate from defenders. Although he made for a couple of memorable moments, Cooper's 20 receptions for 297 yards were underwhelming.
Rather than bringing Douglas back as the starting CB2, the Bills signed Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson before using a first-round draft pick on Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston. With Cooper on the way out, the Bills chose to add Joshua Palmer early in free agency and subsequently took a flier on former second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore.
While it seems as if Douglas and Cooper will most certainly be playing elsewhere this season, permitted they are on an opening day roster, there is one free agent, only one year removed from the Bills, who could land back in Buffalo in a longshot scenario.
After only one season into a three-year contract, the Jacksonville Jaguars released Bills' 2020 fourth-round draft pick Gabriel Davis. It happened after Buffalo agreed to terms with Moore, which seemingly lessened the need for another veteran to compete for the fifth wide receiver spot on the roster, but Davis's past success and strong rapport with Josh Allen make it worthwhile to at least check in with the player.
Davis has since visited with the San Francisco 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants while recovering from meniscus surgery. It sounds as if all three clubs have some type of interest, but are waiting for the medicals that check out before making an offer.
All three players made NFL Media Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agents of 2025. Ranking No. 11 overall, Cooper is the "best available" free agent left on the market. Douglas holds the No. 80 overall ranking in the free-agent class while Davis is at No. 93 on the original list.
It would be surprising if any of the three free agents are unable to find work this season, and it would be just as surprising to see any one of the three back in Buffalo.
