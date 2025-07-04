Rewatch 20th century's most-spectacular 'Star Spangled Banner' at Bills' Super Bowl
It was surreal in many ways.
The Buffalo Bills were making their first-ever Super Bowl appearance on the famed game's silver anniversary with the United States of America on the brink of war.
Launched to rid Kuwait of its Iraqi invaders in August 1990, Operation Desert Shield turned to Operation Desert Storm in January 1991 as the NFL was set to play its highly-anticipated championship game in Tampa.
The Bills' Super Bowl XXV opponent also added mystique to the day as the New York Giants are an original NFL franchise.
The Giants squeaked by the high-powered San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game while the Bills crushed the Los Angeles Raiders, 51-3, in the AFC Championship Game at Rich Stadium. Buffalo and the K-Gun entered the heavyweight bout as a one-touchdown favorite.
With 73,813 spectators present on January 27, 1991 at Tampa Stadium, New Jersey-born Whitney Houston, who was nearing her zenith as a pop star, delivered the most-memorable rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" in the history of the Super Bowl.
There were hundreds of millions watching around the world as Houston, accompanied by the Florida Orchestra, so marvelously and powerfully belted out the words to America's national anthem. The captivating performance caused the crowd to erupt in a patriotic buzz as many waved American flags.
Furthermore, ABC famously declined to air the New Kids On The Block Halftime Show live in favor of a Gulf War update with Peter Jennings.
It was a day that is remembered for a lot more than "Wide Right."
