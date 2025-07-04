Bills Central

Rewatch 20th century's most-spectacular 'Star Spangled Banner' at Bills' Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills met the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV before an emotional, patriotic crowd that witnessed Whitney Houston's marvelous National Anthem

Ralph Ventre

Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; A general view of recording artist Whitney Houston performing the National Anthem prior to the start of Super Bowl XXV between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium.
Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; A general view of recording artist Whitney Houston performing the National Anthem prior to the start of Super Bowl XXV between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium. / Imagn Images
In this story:

It was surreal in many ways.

The Buffalo Bills were making their first-ever Super Bowl appearance on the famed game's silver anniversary with the United States of America on the brink of war.

Launched to rid Kuwait of its Iraqi invaders in August 1990, Operation Desert Shield turned to Operation Desert Storm in January 1991 as the NFL was set to play its highly-anticipated championship game in Tampa.

The Bills' Super Bowl XXV opponent also added mystique to the day as the New York Giants are an original NFL franchise.

The Giants squeaked by the high-powered San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game while the Bills crushed the Los Angeles Raiders, 51-3, in the AFC Championship Game at Rich Stadium. Buffalo and the K-Gun entered the heavyweight bout as a one-touchdown favorite.

TRENDING: Bills' summer calendar with all essential dates leading up to September 7 opener

With 73,813 spectators present on January 27, 1991 at Tampa Stadium, New Jersey-born Whitney Houston, who was nearing her zenith as a pop star, delivered the most-memorable rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" in the history of the Super Bowl.

There were hundreds of millions watching around the world as Houston, accompanied by the Florida Orchestra, so marvelously and powerfully belted out the words to America's national anthem. The captivating performance caused the crowd to erupt in a patriotic buzz as many waved American flags.

RELATED: Bills' All-Time Top 10 Quarterbacks: Josh Allen, Jim Kelly debate continues

Furthermore, ABC famously declined to air the New Kids On The Block Halftime Show live in favor of a Gulf War update with Peter Jennings.

It was a day that is remembered for a lot more than "Wide Right."

Super Bowl XXV National Anthem
Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; A general view of recording artist Whitney Houston performing the National Anthem prior to the start of Super Bowl XXV between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium. The Giants defeated the Bills 19-20. / Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News