Josh Allen's fantasy dominance mirrors his MVP season
Josh Allen has been as consistent a producer on the football field as he has been in the fantasy football world. When he's helping the Buffalo Bills win games, he's also helping people win fantasy football championships, including me.
The Bills' quarterback finished as the highest-scoring fantasy QB for the fourth time in the past six years, totaling 364.62 fantasy points, nearly 13 more than second-place Drake Maye.
Allen topped 35 fantasy points three times this season, including games against the Ravens, Buccaneers and Bengals, while dipping below 10 fantasy points just once.
Allen followed up his MVP season in dominant fashion, finishing second in the NFL with 39 total touchdowns, a number that propelled countless fantasy teams to titles. He also led all NFL quarterbacks with 579 rushing yards, further cementing his value in both real life and fantasy formats.
Part of Allen's continued success came from the presence of NFL rushing leader James Cook, whose breakout season forced defenses to respect the run game and opened up opportunities throughout the offense.
Allen will have to remain a touchdown machine if the Bills are going to go on the road and buck a long-standing playoff trend in Jacksonville.
By multiple accounts, Allen seems up to the challenge.
"This is how he is every year this time of year. He's very dialed in, very focused. Really focused and honed in on his process and what he needs to do," said Bills' head coachSean McDermott prior to practice on Wednesday.
